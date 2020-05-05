Space Force Trailer: Steve Carell as an Air Force officer leading a team to dominate space will crack you up

The trailer shows that the United States appoints a four-star Air Force officer Mark R. Naird played by Steve Carell to head the team of scientists and officers which will allow the US to dominate space.

The Netflix drama features The Office actor Steve Carell as the head of Space Force which is a part of the US Armed Forces. The trailer shows that the United States appoints a four-star Air Force officer Mark R. Naird played by actor Steve Carell to head the team of scientists and officers which will allow the United States to dominate space in every way possible. But, the twist in the tale is that this is a comedy-drama which will see a not so interested Air Force officer transferred to Colorado to head the newly constructed team to operate the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces, which is pretty unusual in nature.

The trailer sees how Steve Carell is shocked to be named as the head of the Space Force when he actually wanted to run the Air Force team. Mark R. Naird along with his family settles into the new place, which is full of unusual characters to be operating an Armed Force's wing. There is also enough family drama squeezed into this series, that will crack you up. The moment when Steve Carell's Mark Naired wants uninterrupted five minutes to calm himself down ends up in an unexpected gig from the lead character who is supposed to be all intense.

Check out Space Force's trailer:

Space Force will surprise the fans and audience members in ways one cannot even imagine. The Office actor collaborated with Greg Daniels to bring the viewers an impeccable space drama, that has enough comic punches for your needs. The comedy-drama will also star Friends actor Lisa Kudrow. Space Force will be releasing on May 29.

