Space Jam: A New Legacy director REVEALS his wish to cast Dwayne Johnson for the next movie in the series

Space Jam: A New Legacy director Malcolm D. Lee wants Dwayne Johnson to be the next lead actor in the series only if the fans respond to it “positively.”

While awaiting the box-office results for Space Jam: A New Legacy, director Malcolm D. Lee is already thinking of the next movie in the series and is eager to cast wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson for the movie. The NBA superstar Michael Jordan starrer Space Jam recently had a sequel with LeBron James, who ramps up a game of basketball to save his son from AI-G Rhythm, an evil computer artificial intelligence. If there’s another sequel in the series, Lee revealed that the Black Adam actor would be an “interesting choice”.

In an interview with the Entertainment Weekly, on the possibility of Space Jam 3, Lee said "I never say never," via ComicBook. However, he also added that the response of the fans will be taken into account while taking any major decision. "It's all going to be about whether the fans respond to this positively.” Speaking of the previous movies, Lee opened up about the bar been set too high for any actor to match up with Michael Jordan in the first place, followed by the basketball champion LeBron James.

“Who is that next person to put into that universe? And then you've got to find a script and story that's good enough to not repeat what's been done but will capture the spirit of it and keep it going,” Lee added.

When asked about the next global superstar that he thinks might fit the bill, Lee shared that he feels Dwayne Johnson will be suitable. However, the director also mentioned that the theme of the next movie might be completely different from the other two, with a different skillset for the main actor altogether, “I'm not exactly sure what his skillset would be, maybe he goes back to wrestling. That might be interesting,” Lee said.

Whether there is a sequel or not, is something that can be kept for later. As of now, Space Jam: A New Legacy, is set to release in American theatres and HBO Max on July 16.

