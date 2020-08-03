Space Sweepers Trailer: Song Joong Ki and gang discovers bomb disguised as a child; New release date REVEALED

A new Space Sweepers trailer has released and it gives a better look at the futuristic South Korean movie. The team has also revealed the new release date of the Song Joong Ki starrer.

Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri are prepared to take on an unforgettable journey through space with Space Sweepers. The South Korean movie, set in the future, sees the two stars join Jin Seon Kyu, Yoo Hae Jin, and more to present the space-themed movie. While we were treated to a glimpse of the movie a few weeks ago, the makers dropped a new trailer and also confirmed the release date. The film was postponed owing to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The new trailer gives us a better understanding of the movie's plot. As previously revealed, Space Sweepers is set in 2092 where a space junk collecting crew ship called The Victory wanders around space scavenging for space treasures. Captain Jang Sun Jang, played by Kim Tae Ri, oozes the badass vibes while pilot Tae Ho, played by Song Joong Ki, helps the gang transport through space. The junk collectors' team also includes engineer Tiger Park (Jin Seon Kyu), and harpooning robot (Yoo Hae Jin).

The trailer establishes that the team's coordination is down the drain. A glimpse of their mess is seen in the trailer. During one of their ventures, they come across a human-robot that disguised as a child in a cargo. When they bring back the child, they learn that the child is a deadly weapon.

While Tae Ho proposes a plan to mint money off the weapon, Jang Sun Jang is seen standing against the plan in the trailer. Check out the trailer below:

Space Sweepers is set to release on September 23 in Korea. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

