Spaceballs 2 In Works With Josh Gad In Acting Role And Mel Brooks As Producer? Here's What Report Says

Amazon MGM Studios is developing a sequel to the 1987 cult classic Spaceballs. This new project, which is still in its early stages, will star Josh Gad, who is also serving as a producer alongside the legendary Mel Brooks, as per Variety. The original Spaceballs is a beloved parody of the Star Wars franchise as well as other popular science fiction series such as Star Trek and Alien.

Creative team and plot details

Josh Greenbaum will direct the sequel, which is written by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, and Josh Gad. Samit and Hernandez's writing credits include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Pokemon Detective Pikachu, and Addams Family 2. They are also part of the upcoming Disney+/Lucasfilm special Lego Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy. Despite the announcement, plot details have been kept under wraps. Amazon declined to comment on the project.

Mel Brooks, who directed and starred in the original film Spaceballs, will produce the sequel. Brooks is one of the few entertainers to have received an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award.

He directed and starred in classic films like Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, and Robin Hood: Men in Tights. Recently, he wrote and produced History of the World, Part II, a sequel to his 1981 film Part I. Brooks was also recognized with the Career Achievement Award at the 84th Annual Peabody Awards earlier this month.

Josh Gad’s expanding career

Josh Gad will appear in the Spaceballs sequel, adding to his diverse resume. Gad is best known for his Broadway performance in The Book of Mormon and as the voice of Olaf in the Frozen franchise. He is making his directorial debut with a biopic of Chris Farley, starring Paul Walter Hauser.

Gad recently appeared on Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical! with Andrew Rannells, his Book of Mormon co-star. He is represented by CAA, Sugar 23, ImPRint, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP.

The 1987 film Spaceballs starred Bill Pullman as Lone Star, John Candy as Barf, Daphne Zuniga as Princess Vespa, Rick Moranis as Lord Dark Helmet, and Brooks as President Skroob and Yogurt. The film became a beloved parody of science fiction franchises and is still a fan favorite. The announcement of a sequel has sparked excitement among original film fans, who are eager to see how the new film will live up to its predecessor's legacy.

