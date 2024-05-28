Spanish Actress Elsa Pataky Has A Surprise Double Appearance In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga; DETAILS

Elsa Pataky hopped in on the Mad Max fun with a double appearance, but the characters she played are as different as night and day! The fifth installment of the franchise Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a prequel featuring Pataky's real-life husband, Chris Hemsworth, alongside Anya Taylor Joy.

Elsa Pataky appeared twice in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

When she first appeared on the big screen, the Fast and Furious franchise star played a compassionate and heroic Vuvalini General. In the film, her character helps Furiosa's mother, Mary Jabassa (Charlee Fraser), find her young daughter kidnapped from the Green Place of Many Mothers.

But the next time we see the Spanish actress, she looks unrecognizable as one of the members of the evil biker gang led by warlord Dementus (Hemsworth). Pataky is covered in scars and has a gory and unflattering look. She sold herself as an evil gang member, to say the least!

Pataky has a prominent role in the scene where Dementus instructs his gang members to quarter a man in front of a caged young Furiosa.

Other actors who had a double role in the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Pataky wasn’t the only one to appear twice in the Mad Max prequel! Lachy Hulme, who played a fellow biker gang member, Rizzdale Pell, later stepped into the role of Immortan Joe. He donned the iconic white wig, makeup, and mask of the character and reprised the infamous character since its first appearance in Mad Max Fury Road.

The George Miller directorial also starred Keays-Byrne in a double role before. After having played the first villain, Toeclutter, in 1979's Mad Max, he returned to the franchise as the Citadel's tyrant in Fury Road.

The hope for potential Furiosa movies are uncertain, but Tom Burke, who played Praetorian Jack in the film, would reenter the wasteland without question if the opportunity presents itself. "Listen, I'd love to come back and stick some mad headgear on or anything that would mean I could come back in any shape, yeah," the actor told Entertainment Weekly.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is now playing in theatres.