‘Sparta’ pulled from TIFF amid accusations over director controversy

According to a press release sent by the TIFF press office via email, claims published by the German news site Der Spiegel triggered the cancellation of the movie's scheduled Friday afternoon international premiere in Toronto. TIFF released a statement via email on Friday, saying that a recent investigative piece in the German magazine Der Spiegel "has aroused concerns that official standards meant to protect children and keep their guardians informed when creating films were not followed."

On account of allegations of improper behavior on set, a Romanian movie with child performers has been yanked from the Toronto International Film Festival. Sparta, directed by Ulrich Seidl, has been canceled, according to a statement on the TIFF website. Ticket holders will be contacted personally with further details.

"We will no longer screen Sparta, which was supposed to make its world premiere at TIFF's Contemporary World Cinema section due to these claims. We value Mr. Seidl as a significant modern filmmaker and anticipate that further light will be shed on the production-related questions brought up by Der Spiegel."

In a story that was published last week by Der Spiegel, some teenage cast members, parents, and crew claim that local children who were not actors were subjected to violence and nudity on the set. It also has a statement from Seidl's attorney claiming that no children were videotaped naked or in sexually explicit settings.

The same answer is given in a statement posted on Seidl's website, which calls the Der Spiegel report "a skewed picture that in no way conforms to the facts." The Canadian Press has not independently verified the claims. The movie's worldwide sales representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The movie, a co-production between Austria, France, and Germany, tells the tale of a guy in his 40s looking for a new beginning in the Romanian countryside but finding "a truth he has long hidden." Seidl's description of the character states that "he battles against his pedophile inclination internally and covertly."

The controversial filmmaker, who was born in Austria, has a history of exploring dark, ugly, and unsettling themes in his earlier works. Before helming narrative feature films, Seidl gained notoriety for documentaries like 1995's "Animal Love," which examined the close bonds between Austrian pet owners and was dubbed a "repellent but compulsive sleaze fest" by Variety.

Seidl studied at the Vienna Film Academy, where his 1982 short documentary "The Ball" "almost led to his expulsion from film school, both for the film's morally and ethically dubious' content — it was seen to be mocking of its subjects — and also for its form: Seidl was accused of presenting the film unedited," according to a biography on the website of his international distributor, co-production Office.

Seidl's work has also received praise; his feature-length fiction début, "Dog Days," earned the Grand Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival, and his 2003 documentary, "Jesus, You Know," won the best documentary at the Czech film festival in Karlovy Vary.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to break glass ceilings by becoming the first Indian actor ambassador at TIFF