Speak Now: Is Taylor Swift's new song When Emma Falls in Love about Emma Stone? Theory DEBUNKED

Taylor Swift's re-release of her 2010 album Speak Now was released on July 7, 2023, and while it includes freshly recorded versions of her old songs, it also features six new "from the vault" songs. Fans of the pop star are rejoicing as they stream the album and try to figure out any easter eggs or hidden messages in the new songs on the recently released record.

One particular song among the new releases on the tracklist has caught the attention of fans. The song titled When Emma Falls in Love has sparked curiosity as netizens wonder which Emma it could be referring to. Many think the song is talking about Swift's longtime friend, actress Emma Stone. Keep reading to know the lyrics to the song and the hints that align with the theories floating around the Internet.

Lyrics to When Emma Falls in Love

The lyrics towards the start of the track say, "When Emma falls in love, she calls up her mom / Jokes about the ways that this one could go wrong / She waits and takes her time / 'Cause little miss sunshine always thinks it's gonna rain." Emma Stone is known to be very close to her mother and the little miss sunshine lyric seems like a reference to the actress' 2010 teen rom-com film Easy A where she sings to Natasha Bedingfield's song Pocketful of Sunshine.

Another reason could be that Stone's former boyfriend, actor Andrew Garfield has previously said, "She's like being bathed in sunlight," a moment that went viral and has remained very popular. The timing is also another reason netizens believe the song is about Stone. All the songs on Speak Now have been written between 2008 and 2010, and even though this track is a new release, it was also written back then but was cut from the 2010 released tracklist.

Is Taylor Swift's new song When Emma Falls in Love about Emma Stone?

During that time, Swift and Stone hung out publicly and even appeared at events together. Despite the actress's residence being in Los Angeles at the time, the two friends were spotted in New York multiple times back then. This leads netizens to point out the evident lyric, "She's so New York when she's in LA," and it does seem to be a pretty clear indication.

Meanwhile, the lyric, "When Emma falls in love she disappears, and we all just laugh after seeing it all these years," seems to be a nod to a long-time friendship. The song seems to be an admiration letter to her friend who the song is supposed to be about and the lyrics "When Emma falls in love, it's all on her face / Hangs in the air like stars in outer space / She's the kind of book that you can't put down" are proof of that. The song is four minutes long.

