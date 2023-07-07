Speak Now: Is Taylor Swift's song Better Than Revenge about Joe Jonas' ex Camilla Belle? Here's what we know

Pop star Taylor Swift is one of the most popular musicians in the industry and the success of her Era's tour and her re-released albums are proof. While fans were waiting for her version of her 2010 album Speak Now to release, one song from the collection has netizens making theories. The lyrics of Better Than Revenge refer to a girl who stole Swift's boyfriend.

While the song has been called out for being demeaning towards another woman, fans were quick to make the connection that it's about Camilla Belle, the girl singer Joe Jonas dated after breaking up with her. Here's a look at the lyrics of the song and what Swift said about it.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Squad: From Gigi Hadid to Blake Lively, here's the history of the girl gang

Taylor Swift re-releases 2010 album Speak Now

Swift took to her Instagram to announce the re-release of her third studio album Speak Now on June 7, 2023, and wrote, "It's here. It's yours, it's mine, it's ours. It's an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas, and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20." The singer, who is currently on tour, has been re-releasing her previous albums which led fans to the point of Better Than Revenge being about Camilla.

Lyrics to Taylor Swift's song Better Than Revenge

Better Than Revenge talks about a girl who stole Swift's boyfriend and as the name suggests, talks about taking revenge. The lyrics say, "I had it all I had him right there where I wanted him / She came along, got him alone, and let's hear the applause / She took him faster than you could say sabotage / I never saw it coming, nor would I have suspected it." Swift further sings, "I underestimated just who I was dealing with / She had to know the pain was beating on me like a drum / She underestimated just who she was stealing from."

The song adds that the girl is not a saint and not what you think. The musician calls her an actress and someone known for the "things that she does on the mattress." It continues, "Stealing other people's toys on the playground / Won't make you many friends." Other lines in the song say, "But no amount of vintage dresses gives you dignity / You might have him, but I'll always get the last word / She took him faster than you could say sabotage."

Is Better Than Revenge about Joe Jonas' ex Camilla Belle?

Even though it was never confirmed that Better Than Revenge is about Camilla Belle, all the signs point to the same conclusion. Joe Jonas broke up with Swift back in 2008 and started dating Belle soon after. Meanwhile, Swift has changed two controversial lines of the song in her re-release. The lines "She's better known for the things that she does / On the mattress" have been changed to "He was a moth to the flame / She was holding the matches."

Advertisement

Back in 2014, Swift told Guardian that she wrote the song when she was young and had different ideas about what relationships were like. "I was 18 when I wrote that. That's the age you are when you think someone can actually take your boyfriend. Then you grow up and realize no one can take someone from you if they don't want to leave," she explained.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift has EPIC reaction to viral video of Eras Tour stage error and fans can’t keep calm