Speak Now: Why did Taylor Swift change the lyrics of 'Better Than Revenge' in her re-released album?

Taylor Swift recently announced her plans to re-release her 2010 album Speak Now in July under the title Taylor's Version. This news sparked great excitement among fans, accompanied by a few lingering questions. One of the major topics being discussed among netizens is if the pop star will alter the controversial lyrics of her hit song Better than Revenge.

Taylor Swift Changes the lyrics

One of Taylor's most iconic songs, Better than Revenge, previously included a controversial line, "She's better known for the things that she does on the mattress." In line with her feminist ethos, Swift has made a change to the lyrics in her newly released version of Speak Now. The line now reads, "He was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches." The original lyrics faced criticism for being problematic and potentially promoting slut-shaming and the objectification of women's sexualities.

Taylor has written a pretty lengthy prologue for her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album’s release but it does not mention the changes she has made in Better than Revenge.

Swifties had mixed reactions

Taylor did not give any prior indication about the change in the song, but her dedicated fanbase, known as Swifties, had already started speculating that there might be alterations to the lyrics of Better than Revenge. However, even with the anticipation, some fans expressed their disappointment on Twitter regarding the revised lyrics.

It should be noted that some netizens also appreciated the change in the lyrics.

It is widely speculated that Taylor Swift wrote Better than Revenge about a perceived love rival who was rumored to be an actress. Swift recorded the song when she was 21 years old in 2010. However, over the years, Taylor has taken a more vocal stance against slut-shaming and the practice of pitting women against each other.

