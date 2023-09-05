'Speak your mind, even if your voice is shaking': Serena Williams gives Selena Gomez's mental health message a thumbs up, fans celebrate their friendship

Female friendships are definitely worth celebrating and while it's sometimes hard to find women supporting women, when you do it's a different joy altogether. Selena Gomez has grown and cultivated some great friendships over the years and her bond with Taylor Swift is one of them. The two singers and best friends are constantly seen supporting one another.

Meanwhile, Gomez's equation with Serena Williams has also been admired by fans and netizens alike. Recently, the tennis superstar shared a post of the Only Murders in the Building actress on her story and fans are happy to see the positivity, support, as well as respectful connection the two powerhouses share. Here's what exactly happened.

Serena Williams supports Selena Gomez's mental health message

Williams took to her Instagram story to show her support for Gomez and her message on mental health. The 31-year-old singer recently posted a mirror selfie of herself holding onto a Rare Beauty promotional paper with an inspiring quote written on it. The 41-year-old former professional player shared the post to her story and wrote, "Love this." The message on the note in green marker ink said, "Speak your mind, even if your voice is shaking."

Apart from Williams sending the quote her thumbs up, the post-it note also impressed netizens online who appreciated Gomez for her thoughtful message. One user wrote, "Yes!!! [clapping emoji] And eventually your voice will stop shaking [red heart emoji]." Another said, "Always [hands up emoji] [yellow heart emoji]." The MTV official account chimed in, "i needed this," while the Barbie movie page commented, "louder now [clapping emoji]."

While one user expressed gratitude, "thanks selena for this motivation," another replied, "needed this reminder today [heart hands emoji]." A third added, "SELENA YOU INSPIRE ME SO MUCH [emotional face emoji]," and a fourth felt, "you are RARE [red heart emoji] #StreamSingleSoon." The image has over 3.7 million likes and 14.7k comments.

Serena Williams' investment in Selena Gomez's start-up

Meanwhile, Gomez and Williams follow each other on Instagram with the latter following the pop star back in February this year. Previously, the athlete made an investment of $5 million in Gomez's mental health start-up Wondermind. As per reports, the net worth of the actress increased to $800 million after it. Wondermind's valuation also boosted to $100 million after the investment. Gomez was recently spotted at the Inter Miami vs LAFC game.

