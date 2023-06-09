Special Ops: Lioness Teaser; Watch Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman teaming up for an intense spy thriller

Special Ops: Lioness, the upcoming spy thriller series which is slated to be released on Paramount Plus, is one of the most awaited upcoming projects of this year. The series, which is helmed by actor-filmmaker Taylor Sheridan, has garnered attention right from the time of its announcement with its stellar star cast. Special Ops: Lioness, which is a women-centric spy thriller series, is headlined by Zoe Saldana. Recently, Paramount Plus dropped the highly anticipated first teaser of the series on YouTube, and it is now winning the internet.

Special Ops: Lioness teaser is out

As per the reports, Special Ops: Lioness is based on a real-life US military program, which was established as a part of the CIA's efforts to make sure that there won't be another 9/11 model attack. Zoe Saldana is playing the role of Joe, an undercover spy, and a leading member of CIA's special wing which is named the 'Lioness' program, in wartime. She struggles to manage her personal and professional lives together, as she gets into a new mission.

The Lioness program, which is headed by Zoe, is overseen by Katilyn Meade (played by the famous actress Nicole Kidman), along with Donald Westfield (essayed by Michael Kelly). An aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (played by Laysla De Oliveira) joins Joe to operate undercover among the power brokers of State terrorism as the CIA tries to prevent the next 9/11 model attack in the world.

Watch Special Ops: Lioness official teaser, below:

About Special Ops: Lioness

The series, which is created by Taylor Sheridan, features a stellar supporting cast including Morgan Freeman, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, Hannah Love Lanier, and others. Special Ops: Lioness, which is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount Plus, is slated to get premiered on July 23, this year.

