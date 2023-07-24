Special Ops: Lioness: When did spy thriller series release? Where to watch, episode schedule, cast, and more

Spy thriller television series Special Ops: Lioness premiered recently, and fans have been excited to finally watch the much-awaited show. Created by Taylor Sheridan, who is also the creator of Yellowstone, the military drama has intrigued viewers ever since its first teaser dropped. Here's everything you need to know about the exciting show, including its release date, where to watch it, synopsis of the series, star cast, episode schedule, and more details.

When did Special Ops: Lioness release and what's it about?

Special Ops: Lioness premiered on July 23, 2023, on Paramount+ much to the joy of fans around the world. The synopsis of the series reads, "Special Ops: Lioness, inspired by a US Military program, follows the life of Joe while she attempts to balance her personal as well as professional life while the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror." It further continues, "The Lioness Program enlists a Marine Raider to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA's efforts to thwart the next 9/11."

Watch the teaser for Special Ops: Lioness here:

Who's in the cast of Special Ops: Lioness?

Special Ops: Lioness stars Zoe Saldaña as Joe, Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade, Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos, Michael Kelly as Byron Westfield, Morgan Freeman as Edwin Mullins, Dave Annable as Neil, Jill Wagner as Bobby, LaMonica Garrett as Tucker, James Jordan as Two Cups, Austin Hébert as Randy, and Sam Asghari as Kamal, among others.

Special Ops: Lioness episode schedule

Special Ops: Lioness is an 8-episode series, and the show's first two episodes dropped on its premiere day on Paramount Plus. A new episode will release every Sunday until the finale.

Episode 1: Sacrificial Soldiers: July 23

Episode 2: The Beating: July 23

Episode 3: Bruise Like a Fist: July 30

Episode 4: The Choice of Failure: August 6

Episode 5: Truth Is the Shrewdest Lie: August 13

Episode 6: The Lie Is the Truth: August 20

Episode 7: Wish the Fight Away: August 27

Episode 8: Gone Is the Illusion of Order: September 3

More about Special Ops: Lioness

Zoe Saldaña was cast in Special Ops: Lioness in February 2022, and she joined Nicole Kidman as the executive producer of the series. Filming for the show started in Mallorca in January 2023. Originally titled Lioness, the series was announced to have changed its title to Special Ops: Lioness in May 2023. The first two episodes are available on Paramount Plus.

