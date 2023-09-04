Special Ops: Lioness: Who gets brutally killed in Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman starrer spy thriller series? Find out

Special Ops: Lioness has officially concluded its first season on September 3, 2023, and the spy-thriller series has wrapped its eight-episode long season. Created by Taylor Sheridan, who is also the creator of Yellowstone, the show stars Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman. It premiered on July 23, 2023, and here's how the Paramount+ series has concluded.

Special Ops: Lioness ending explained

*Spoiler alert, you've been warned*

In the eighth and final episode of the season titled Gone Is the Illusion of Order, Ehsan questions Cruz about New York and why she left the room crying. The latter tells the former a story, but he refuses to believe her and slaps her instead. Ehsan tells Cruz that if she tells Aaliyah about this conversation, he will throw her into the sea. Cruz is unbothered as she challenges him to do so. Aaliyah tells Cruz that she doesn't want to get married to Ehsan.

She kisses her instead but Cruz pulls away and leaves the room. Ehsan attempts a proper background check on Cruz. After a lot of searching, he gets a match and her name as well as a picture of her wearing a Marine uniform appears. Ehsan rushes to confront Cruz and reveals she's a Marine. Cruz stabs Ehsan and kills him which is followed by Amrohi's death by her hands. She stabs him and slices his throat before using the extraction necklace.

On seeing her father and fiancé dead, Aaliyah shouts, alerting the guards but Cruz manages to escape. Chaos ensues as everyone tries to shoot Cruz while she attempts to stay safe. Joe leaves for the mainland to rescue Cruz and after a massive shootout, she is able to grab Cruz. Joe quickly leaves with her and orders her team to get out of Dodge. Cruz then tells Kaitlyn she completed the mission. When Byron finds out, he informs the White House.

They are not pleased with what happened. Cruz blames Joe for turning her into a monster who keeps killing everyone. She knows she can never go back to Aaliyah. Cruz tells Joe that she is quitting as she does not want to be a part of the program anymore. Cruz says she lost a lot in the process and it still led to nothing. The final episode of Special Ops: Lioness ends with Joe crying in her husband's arms as she reels from the mission's repercussions.

