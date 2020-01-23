'Spectre' assistant director Terry Madden settles for a lawsuit over set injury

Terry Madden, an assistant director, who was injured in an accident on the set of the 2015 James Bond movie "Spectre", has settled a High Court compensation claim.

Madden's legs were crushed after a driver lost control of a Range Rover during filming in Austria, and he sued the producers at Eon Productions and B24 for damages, claiming the accident had ended his "successful and celebrated" career, reports aceshowbiz.com.

On Wednesday, lawyers for both parties assured Judge Karen Walden-Smith a confidential settlement had been agreed.

Madden was working as a second unit assistant director on "Spectre" when the accident took place in the Austrian Alps.

"At the end of one of the shots, the vehicle skidded out of control and hit Mr Madden, pinning him against a camera rostrum and crushing his legs. He was airlifted to hospital in Austria and subsequently repatriated to the UK by air ambulance," the plaintiff's lawyer said.

