Speculations about Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner dating rise; Kylie’s car spotted arriving at his house

Kylie Jenner's car spotted in Timothee Chalemet’s driveway

Kylie Jenner’s black range rover, which she posts on social media pretty often, was spotted arriving at Timothee Chalamet’s house in Beverly Hills. Timothee lives in a lavish $ 11 million house that he bought last year, while Kylie’s $ 36.5 million house is an hour away.

Kylie Jenner's and Timothee Chalemet’s dating rumors

The relationship rumors between Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were sparked when gossip blog DeuxMoi posted a tip from somebody anonymous when they claimed that Kylie and Timothee had been dating secretly since early January. Kylie Jenner, 25 split from partner Travis Scott, 31, after dating on and off since 2017. Kylie shares two children with rapper Travis Scott , Stormi, 5, and Aire, who turned 1 in February.

Timothee has publicly dated many A-list celebs, including Eiza Gonzalez, Lily-Rose Depp , and Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon. The tip on DeuxMoi was sent by a person who requested their name to be anonymous, and it read, “Anon pls!! Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl...Kylie Jenner.' Another person responded to this by saying, 'heard they are both going to be at Coachella,' and one more replied to that, saying, 'I can 100% confirm that."

Sources have claimed that sparks started flying when the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and the Dune star attended the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show in January in Paris. This rumor spread like wildfire as one user took to social media to write, “The streets are saying timothee Chalamet and kylie jenner are dating … the jenners are collecting my men like pokemons, signing OFF.” As fans started digging after this, they found a picture of Kylie and Timothee smiling sweetly at each other at the fashion show in January.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott break up

Kylie and Travis split for good in December. A source had told US Weekly, 'Kylie and Travis are off again' and 'were supposed to spend the holidays together.' Kylie went to Aspen for the holidays along with her sister Kendall, Hailey Bieber, and Justin Bieber. Stormi was also present on this holiday.

Pictures from Kylie's vacation in Aspen:

'This has happened so many times before; they’re known to be on again and off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents,' an insider revealed.

