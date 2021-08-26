Spencer: New poster RELEASED, shows Kristen Stewart in a stunning white gown; SEE PIC

The poster for the highly anticipated movie Spencer, which stars Kristen Stewart as the late Princess Diana has been dropped. Kristen Stewart can be seen in a dramatic pose while wearing a gorgeous, jeweled white gown in the poster, which was published on Wednesday.

Check out the poster here:

Stewart seems to be in despair on the poster, lying on the floor with her head on her show-stopping gown. According to Entertainment Tonight, the film depicts Princess Diana's decision to divorce Prince Charles in 1991, during her Christmas vacation with the royal family at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England. The biopic will take place over three days, during which the princess recognized she needed to change her life course, forcing her to "veer from a path that put her in line to one day be queen."

However, Stewart had already been seen shooting for the film, replicating some of Princess Diana's most iconic outfits. In a press release, Stewart said, "Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life. It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."

Interestingly, a teaser for the film was shown to CinemaCon attendees today, and it shows the family's arrival to Sandringham and their preparations for dinner, as well as scenes of Diana "letting loose dancing and running across the estate grounds." Meanwhile, the film is slated to hit theaters on November 5.

ALSO READ:Kristen Stewart channels young Princess Diana in the first footage from upcoming movie Spencer