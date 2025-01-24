Spencer Pratt and Wife Heidi Montag Sue City of Los Angeles After Losing Home in Devastating Wildfires

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have recently sued the city of Los Angeles after losing their home to the devastating wildfires. The two highly acclaimed stars have been joined by 20 other individuals who have also filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. The lawsuit was filed on January 23, 2025.

According to the lawsuit, the couple has alleged that the city and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) mismanaged the water supply in their area.

The lawsuit reportedly states that the Santa Ynez Reservoir was undergoing repairs and was "effectively out of commission" when the California wildfire engulfed the region, destroying properties. This ultimately led to a lack of water supply needed to fight the fire, the lawsuit alleges.

"Hydrants in Pacific Palisades failed after three tanks, each holding one million gallons of water, went dry within a span of 12 hours," the lawsuit further states.

The complaint also claims that the defendants had “designed the water system for public use in such a way that it would not have enough water pressure to fight an urban fire."

According to the outlet, the parties who have filed the lawsuit are seeking an undisclosed amount in damages, including compensation for the repair or replacement of their property, loss of wages, and reimbursement of their legal fees.

In addition to Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag , other plaintiffs involved in the lawsuit include Janet and William Pratt, who, according to Spencer's sister Stephanie, were also victims of the wildfire.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Stephanie revealed that her parents lost their home in the disaster as well.

Posting on TikTok, Spencer Pratt shared that his house was severely impacted by the destructive Palisades Fire on January 8, 2025.

