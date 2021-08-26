Spencer Teaser Trailer RELEASED: Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana deals with royal household chaos; WATCH

Neon has finally released the trailer of Spencer and Kristen Stewart seems to have appropriately captured Princess Diana’s nuances. While the 1 minute 9 seconds video makes sure to spoil very little of what’s to come, it offers just the right amount of angst, and fans of the royal family and Stewart are anticipating huge success of the movie.

For starters, Stewart channels that phase in the Princess’ life, when she was learning about certain truths from her marriage with Prince Charles, played by Jack Farthing, regarding his alleged affair. The teaser trailer doesn’t spoil much but begins with a messed-up Princess of Wales trying to figure out whatever is going on around her. She hyperventilates after being called to attend a dinner, where people are apparently waiting for her. The background score perfectly matches the thrilling storyline and audiences soon understand that situations inside the royal household aren't in the princess’ favour. Eventually, the trailer reveals the princess walking inside the palace in a white gown (as revealed in the teaser image!), looking absolutely ethereal, and Stewart has captured Diana’s exasperated expressions almost perfectly.

Later, a trail of sequences rightfully placed one after the other depicts the princess’ frustration further. In the end, when asked whether ‘they’ know everything, Kristen’s Lady Diana replies with, “they don’t.”

Watch the teaser trailer here:

Fans are predicting that the portrayal of this iconic woman might provide Stewart with an Oscar. From the voice, to the dresses, to Diana’s nuances, Stewart has carried everything gracefully, and we can’t wait for the movie to be released.

Spencer releases on November 5. Are you excited to watch Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana deal with her situations inside the royal household? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Spencer: New poster RELEASED, shows Kristen Stewart in a stunning white gown; SEE PIC