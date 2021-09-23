Spencer Trailer RELEASED: Kristen Stewart perfectly portrays tortured Princess Diana; WATCH

Spencer's much-anticipated trailer has been out, portraying Kristen Stewart as a tormented Princess Diana as she fights behind-the-scenes with the Royals. The trailer depicts Diana and Prince Charles' chilly wedding and the Christmas celebrations at the Queen's Sandringham Estate, where Diana is doting on her kids while at odds with her in-laws.

Check out the trailer here:

We seem to be swamped with Princess Diana projects lately: there's "The Crown," and a musical is set to premiere on Netflix in October. But that doesn't mean you should pass on Pablo Larran's film, which is beautiful, tragic, and strangely enough, optimistic. However, a short teaser was released last month in which fans heard just one line of Kristen's interpretation of Diana's accent, but the new complete trailer - released on Thursday - reveals her perfect take on the Royal. The Queen is heard asking an assistant, 'Is she here yet?' at the start of the trailer, which has already taken a chilly turn. Then she's late,' while Diana, who looks frustrated, drives a fast vehicle, setting the stage for the coming fireworks.

However, The official “Spencer” synopsis from Neon and Topic Studios reads: “December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.”

Meanwhile, "Spencer" stars Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, and Sally Hawkins, and will hit theaters on November 5, 2021.

