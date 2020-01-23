Spenser Confidential Trailer: Mark Wahlberg starrer will see guns and action in abundance

Spenser Confidential starring Mark Wahlberg as the ex-cop Spenser is a tale of guns, goons and gruesome fights.

The upcoming film, Spenser Confidential starring Mark Wahlberg as the ex-cop Spenser is a tale of guns, goons and gruesome fights. The film will release on March 6 on Netflix. The makers of the Mark Wahlberg starrer released a trailer which is equal parts cools and unsettling to watch. The trailer begins with Mark Wahlberg's Spencer having an intense talk with Post Malone in the prison. The trailer proceeds as Mark Wahlberg's character is released from jail. Spenser then finds himself with a roommate much to his disappointment. The roommate being Winston Duke.

There is a scene where, Winston Duke's character is enjoying some music on his headphones when Spenser is almost about to die with bad forces hell bent on killing him. Spenser Confidential is a take when a cop with high moral value is trying to take on corruption not just from the streets but also from within the legal system. The film encompasses the story of a former cop who loses his badge as he tries to take on the evil forces. Not, just his cop job, Spenser loses his wife as well. The trailer sees Spenser's ex-wife trying to explain to him that he is trying in vain to do the right thing with his moral codes.

The film is helmed by Peter Berg. The story is based in Boston with Mark Wahlberg's character fighting every day to stay alive. Iliza Shlesinger plays Spenser’s ex-wife and Alan Arkin is essaying the wise old man who has seen death and disasters alike. The fans are curious as to what the film has to offer the viewers. The trailer has a good mix of comedy and some jaw dropping action sequences.

Credits :youtube

