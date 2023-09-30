'Spent time mingling with...' Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari is trying to make connections in Hollywood amid divorce

Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' ex-partner, recently attended a Hollywood event, seemingly unaffected by the ongoing drama surrounding the pop star. This event occurred at a time when Britney, 41, had a welfare check by the police following her sharing a troubling video where she was seen dancing with knives and appeared to have visible injuries.

Sam Asghari is trying to make connections

Sam was observed at the COSF Zodiac Ball Night Before Dinner, held at Boa Steakhouse in West Hollywood, along with his manager, Brandon Cohen, and some friends. He was among the many invited guests, including Mohamed Hadid and his girlfriend Keni Silva. The event, sponsored by Balmain Paris, preceded a ball scheduled to take place at the Houdi Estate in Beverly Hills.

According to The Sun, an eyewitness noted that "Sam didn't want a big fuss about his attendance, and he seemed a little nervous about the crowd because there were obviously quite a few eyes on him. Many of the high-profile guests were happy to pose for photographs in the entryway, but Sam dodged the cameras and just spent time mingling with Brandon." They added, "He was mostly with a crowd of guys and didn't seem to pay much attention to the flow of beautiful models and influencers filling up the venue. After arriving early and enjoying the buzzy atmosphere at the cocktail reception, he snuck out before the main sitdown dinner and headed to the valet."

Another source revealed to the Sun that Sam is eager to establish connections within the Hollywood scene to further his acting career. However, he prefers not to be constantly seen on red carpets, especially given the ongoing fallout from his relationship with Britney. Currently, Sam's priorities include his career and family, notably caring for his mother after a recent car accident.

The event on Wednesday night aimed to support the Children's Oncology Support Foundation. It featured DJ Kid Chameleon, who entertained guests with music after the steak dinner. As a SAG-AFTRA member, Sam is looking to secure more acting roles, especially as the actors' strike is nearing its end. There have been reports of his interest in hosting gigs as well. Sam has no plans to return to his previous occupation as a personal trainer, which he pursued at L.A.'s Royal Personal Training when he initially started dating Britney.

About Sam Asghari's divorce from Britney Spears

Earlier this year, Sam, 29, ended his marriage to Britney due to her increasingly concerning behavior. Sources close to him revealed to the Sun that, "She has been acting increasingly erratic and is in a vulnerable state, Sam was bearing the brunt and it proved too much. It's all plunged to a new low and is sad to see." Another source said, "She’s very volatile, always ranting and shouting at the staff over minor things and making ridiculous demands. There's smashed glass all over the house because Britney will just throw things. She has a weird obsession with knives. She has been throwing them at the walls and hiding them down the sofa."

