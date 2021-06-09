Spice Girls’ Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Melanie C and Victoria Beckham REUNITE for

Spice Girls recently reunited to celebrate and raise awareness about a special cause! Scroll down to see what it was.

British pop band of the 90s, The Spice Girls recently reunited for a special cause! Band members--Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Melanie C and Victoria Beckham--otherwise known as Ginger, Scary, Baby, Sporty and Posh – reunited for Pride month with an announcement. “Happy #Pride month! The @victoriabeckham x Spice Girls ‘Wannabe’ Pride 2021 T-shirt is available now,” they revealed on social media, along with selfies of each of the girls rocking one of the Pride tees.

“100% of the proceeds go to the brilliant @aktcharity to continue funding the wonderful work they do to combat youth homelessness in the LGBTQ+ community. #Pride2021 #FriendshipNeverEnds. Swipe up in our stories for the t-shirts!”

Back in September 2020, there was buzz that for the band’s 25th anniversary, the girls will come together and reshoot the video of their most popular song Wannabe. Mel B, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel C were believed to be organising a reunion to remake their famous 1996 Wannabe music video to mark a quarter of a century since they formed their girls’ group. British newspaper The Sun reported that the women are hoping to reshoot the video, which was filmed in the entrance to and on the staircase of the former Midland Grand Hotel in St Pancras, London after Covid-19 forced them to cancel their celebratory tour plans. However, it was reportedly “exceedingly unlikely” that fashion designer Victoria Beckham would be involved if the reshoot does go ahead. Wannabe, which hit number one in the music charts in 1996, was the group’s best-selling song.

