Spice Girls’ Mel B Opens Up About Alleged Abusive Relationship With Ex: ‘Coercive Control and Manipulation’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to abuse.

Mel B truly isn't afraid to reveal her experiences, be that about anything. The singer, in an unfiltered manner, talked about alleged “coercive control" manipulative behavior by her ex-partner, per People magazine’s article.

Mel B talked about it when she appeared on the Mad Sad Bad podcast on February 3, Monday. Looking at the past alleged experience, the songstress shared about her diamond earrings and how she’d think that she knew where she put those—at the side of her bed. But her ex would allegedly move them and end up blaming her and calling her “irresponsible.”

The Spice Girls alum recalled that he would tell her about finding those in the fridge, which would result in her questioning herself and thinking that she may have put them in the fridge.

The vocalist told the host, “A lot of that went on and I literally felt like I was going mad and I would double-check myself... almost like you were living in a fantasy world where I know that that wasn't there before and I know where my coffee mug is.”

Mel B expressed having to learn to trust herself again. She added that there was a lot of “self-doubt” because for a decade, “you've been made to feel whatever you thought was completely the opposite.”The songstress said that abusers “find you.”

She added,” They find you when you're either at your most vulnerable or when you’re at your happiest." The singer shared about it being a challenge to the abusers to witness "how they can get you" and then begin manipulating and it does not occur all at once.

The Say You’ll Be There vocalist shared that the abusers end up love bombing the other individual and they “show up, like they're your knight in shining armor,” and then over time, slowly they reveal their actual colors.

Mel B shared that one of the red flags she missed seeing during that time was a feeling of not being “safe.” She added that she converses with many survivors and they all do similar things.

She added, “You just think, how did this happen to me? 10 years, where did that go? I had to build myself back up and I was like, ‘That's so sad that happened to me.’”

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.