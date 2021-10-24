Spice Girls’ Mel C PROMISES Victoria Beckham aka Posh Spice ‘will be back on stage’

Spice Girls alum Melanie Chisholm aka Mel C recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight and opened up about the iconic British band’s upcoming tour, and whether Victoria Beckham aka Posh Spice will be joining. Talking to ET, the pop star said, "At the moment, it's only the four of us. We're working on Victoria. She might be sucked into the idea at some point. We would love to have her back on stage. In all honesty, I think it's gonna happen. At some point, I think Posh Spice will be back on stage," the 47-year-old said.

The Spice Girls, who were originally Chrisholm, Beckham, Melanie "Mel B" Brown, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell, were last present on stage together on their 2019 reunion tour—minus Beckham, who did not join.

Now, Chrisholm has shared that a tour "has to happen.” She told ET: “This has to happen. We talk about it constantly. We did the shows in 2019, the plan was to continue on. Of course, the world has been in such turmoil, but the plan beyond this is to get out there when it's safe, when we can do it. What's tough is there are so many artists that want to get out there, and there are only so many venues, so we're all kind of queuing up going, 'I want to! I want to!'"

Last month, group alum Brown teased that the girl group's next reunion could come with another tour in 2023. "I'm always pushing to have a Spice Girls reunion," she said on BBC.

