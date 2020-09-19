The Spice Girls to remake Wannabe video for 25th anniversary; Victoria Beckham ‘unlikely’ to participate?

  1. Home
According to recent reports via The Sun, The Spice Girls may reshoot the iconic video of their song Wannabe the 25th anniversary of the British pop band.
The Spice Girls are reportedly reuniting again to celebrate their 25th anniversary for what could possibly be their most exciting get-together yet. Mel B, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel C are believed to be organising a reunion to remake their famous 1996 Wannabe music video to mark a quarter of a century since they formed their girls’ group. British newspaper The Sun reports that the women are hoping to reshoot the video, which was filmed in the entrance to and on the staircase of the former Midland Grand Hotel in St Pancras, London after Covid-19 forced them to cancel their celebratory tour plans. 

 

However, it’s reportedly “exceedingly unlikely” that fashion designer Victoria Beckham will be involved if the reshoot does go ahead. Wannabe, which hit number one in the music charts in 1996, was the group’s best-selling song. 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In January last year, Bunton – known commonly as Baby Spice - shared a photograph on Instagram of herself on the staircase of the famous hotel, describing it as a “special place”.  Bunton opened up about her friendship with her bandmates this summer, admitting on her Heart FM radio show that all five members of the Spice Girls recently enjoyed a socially-distanced walk in the woods.

 

“As things slowly, slowly start to get back to normal and we've all started to meet up with friends again haven't we?” she told her listeners. “Which is strange… I actually started to think I would never see them again… well unless it was on Zoom calls. And this week, yes, I finally got to meet up with Geri, Mel B, Mel C and Victoria! Now you may think we propped up a bar somewhere or had drinks in the garden but no! We went on a social distancing walk in the woods, yes!”

 

