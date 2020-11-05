Spider Man 3: After Tom Holland, Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch reaches Atlanta for filming?

Filming of Spider-Man 3 is underway. After Tom Holland announced his arrival, it is reported that Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch has also joined the filming.

The filming for Spider-Man 3 has begun and we've already seemingly received the first look at the movie via Tom Holland. The actor recently posted a video dressed as the superhero on the sets to tease the film. Now, word on the street is that Benedict Cumberbatch has also reached Atlanta to join the fellow Avengers: Infinity War star to film Spider-Man 3. For the unversed, the actor reprises his Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Doctor Strange in the movie.

Although no official photos have been released about his arrival, Cumberbatch's personal stylist Donald McInnes set off alarms about the actor's arrival at the venue by sharing a dressing space in Atlanta. The room was empty with makeup equipment placed on the desk. If that wasn't enough, Atlanta Filming's Twitter handle revealed that Cumberbatch has made his way to the sets of the film a day after Holland made his way to the sets.

Although the excitement over the actor's inclusion has paved the way for numerous theories about alternative universes, Marvel Studios and Sony have maintained a silence over the plot. There are also rumours of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire joining the cast but Sony refused to confirm. Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as the Electro. The actor was seen essaying the role in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The superhero movie saw Andrew Garfield play Peter Parker.

Spider-Man 3 is tracking a December 2021 release.

