Spider Man 3: Alfred Molina to reprise Doctor Octopus; Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst also expected to return?

Recent reports reveal that Alfred Molina will be returning as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 3 while Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone are also expected to reprise their past roles.

Spider-Man 3 is shaping up to be an unmissable movie for MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans as not only is Tom Holland back as Spider-Man but Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Jamie Foxx as Electro are also confirmed cast members along with Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as May Parker and Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson.

Now, adding more star power to the list, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Alfred Molina will be reprising his role as the villain Doctor Octopus aka Otto Octavius in Spider-Man 3. Fans loved Molina in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 and it will be interesting to see what he brings to the table. GWW had first reported that the 67-year-old actor was spotted on the sets of Spider-Man 3 which hinted as his possible involvement in the Jon Watts directorial.

According to another report by Collider, Andrew Garfield and Kirsten Dunst will be back as Spider-Man and MJ while Tobey Maguire is apparently still in talks with Sony/Marvel to return as Spider-Man. Moreover, Emma Stone is also said to reprise her role as Gwen Stacy. The reason why the previous Spider-Man actors starring in Spider-Man 3 makes sense is that the third instalment will be delving into the multiverse as we saw in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Which original Spider-Man actor are you most excited to see in Spider-Man 3? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Spider-Man 3 is slated to release on December 17, 2021.

