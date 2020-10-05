Spider Man 3: Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to join Tom Holland in the MCU movie's final scene?

After it was announced that Jamie Foxx is set to reprise Electro in Spider-Man 3, it is now rumoured that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire could join Tom Holland in the MCU movie.

Is a live-action Spider-Verse movie in the making? Going by the recent reports and developments, it is hard not to speculate. It was previously revealed that Spider-Man 3 will watch Jamie Foxx reprise the role of his Spidey villain Electro. The actor essayed the role in Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. While fans began theorising the possible ways their timelines collide, a new rumour has it that the two alter Spider-Men aka Garfield and Tobey Maguire could appear in the climax of Spider-Man 3.

Multiple reports claim that Kevin Feige is masterminding the epic moment. Cosmic Book News reports that YouTuber Grace Randolph, claims Marvel Studios head Feige is "bringing Tobey, Andrew, and Tom together for a team-up." If her claim wasn't enough, Geekosity's Mikey Sutton has made similar claims.

He writes that fans will have to wait until the very last moment to see the trio come together in one frame. "Insiders tell me that Maguire and Garfield are being discussed to appear in the final scene of Spider-Man 3,” he said. Sutton added that although the news of the trio might be out, the process leading up to the epic moment will be startling.

Back in 2019, as reported by Heroic Hollywood, Holland had expressed his wish to star in the same frame as the former Spider-Man stars. "Of course I would love to make a movie with those guys, it would be so cool! It would be amazing, it would be really, really cool. And it’s something that the fans really want. So whether Marvel and Sony decided to do that, it’s up to them," he said at the time.

If these reports stand true, his and many Spider-Man fans' wishes might just come true!

