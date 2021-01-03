Spider Man 3 filming location stands special in Tom Holland's life due to THIS heartwarming connection

Tom Holland is busy with the filming of Spider-Man 3. The actor previously revealed that he was shooting in Atlanta.

A few weeks before 2020 came to an end, Tom Holland revealed he had donned the Spider-Man suit for Spider-Man 3. The actor revealed he had landed in Atlanta to shoot and also gave a glimpse of the fun he was having on the sets. The actor has now revealed that the stage where the movie is currently being shot at is the same venue where he auditioned for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) superhero role in the first place.

Via Comicbook.com, Tom Holland was chatting with his Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-star Chris Pratt, as part of an Instagram telethon hosted by the Guardians of the Galaxy star benefitting Greater Good. During the chat, Pratt brought up Spider-Man 3 and Holland shared how his life at MCU has come to a full circle. "We started shooting Spider-Man 3 a few months ago, which had been crazy and really weird because we're shooting it back in Atlanta. That's where I did my audition for Spider-Man, and we're actually shooting (Spider-Man 3) in the stage where I did my audition," he said.

The actor also recalled the emotions his 18-year-old self experienced when he first walked into the room for his audition. "It's like a really weird full-circle story of walking through the same door I walked through as an 18-year-old kid, like, nervous, like, 'Oh my god, I hope I get this job!' And then walking through the door at 24, making the third movie, loving life, confident, enjoying everything that's happening for me," he said.

Holland has come a long way since his audition for the universe. The actor debuted in Captain America: Civil War before starring in his solo Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home and now Spider-Man 3 is the making. Although we are eager to learn how many Avengers will appear in the movie, it has been confirmed that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will be appearing in the movie.

