Spider-Man 3 filming reportedly DELAYED; Tom Holland will don superhero suit in first half of 2021

The filming of Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 was expected to begin this Fall. However, a new report claims the filming has been shifted to the first half of 2021.

Spider-Man 3 was slated to kick-off filming in the second half of 2020. A Fall filming date was reportedly in consideration to start filming. However, like many other international projects, the Marvel superhero had to stay indoors and wait until the COVID-19 crisis was under control. While a few projects have resumed filming, there has been no word from Sony With no word from Sony on the possibility of the filming kickstarting anytime soon, a new report claims that the filming of the Tom Holland starrer has been delayed.

The film's production has been pushed to 2021. The Direct claims the production of has been shifted to "Winter 2021" adding that January or February 2021 falls under the bracket. This means the cameras will start rolling in the initial few months of next year. Holland had previously revealed that the team is eyeing at wrapping the filming of the project by February 2021. "Finish Uncharted, finish Spider-Man in February next year," Holland said in a video that was shared on his father's Patreon account.

Which the production delayed, we just hope that the release date doesn't delay further than it already has. For the unversed, Spider-Man 3 was initially scheduled to release in July 2021. However, it was pushed back to November 2021. But a few days ago, it was announced that Spider-Man 3 will now release on December 17, 2021, with Sony and Marvel eyeing the Christmas box office.

Do you think Spider-Man 3, based on the update on filming, Spider-Man 3 could hit the theatres in December 2021? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Spider Man 3: Is THIS is the title of Tom Holland starrer's Marvel Cinematic Universe movie?

Credits :The Direct

Share your comment ×