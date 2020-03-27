Coronavirus updates
Spider Man 3: Robert Downey Jr to reprise Iron Man for an extraordinary cameo in Tom Holland starrer?

As per a new report, Robert Downey Jr is set to return to MCU. The actor could reprise his Iron Man role for Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3.
Spider Man 3: Robert Downey Jr to reprise Iron Man for an extraordinary cameo in Tom Holland starrer?
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans thought there is no turning back for Robert Downey Jr. The actor kissed MCU goodbye with Avengers: Endgame. He also moved on with Dolittle. Just when Marvel fans made peace with RDJ's exit, reports hinted his return. Speculations have been doing the rounds suggesting the Iron Man is eyeing an MCU return, especially after Dolittle's debacle. Recent reports have hinted that RDJ has been in talks with Marvel Studios over a possible return. However, his hefty cheque is not letting the deal come through. 

However, a new We Got This Covered report suggests things have fallen through and Marvel is planning a special cameo to welcome back RDJ into the camp. As per the outlet's sources, he will return as an AI to mentor and guide Tom Holland's Peter Parker. While he will have a brief appearance, he is speculated a message to Parker. The international site notes it could change when the film goes into filming. However, this is what the recent draft features. 

Meanwhile, Spider-Man 3 is expected to start filming in July and conclude in November, as per a Comicbook.com report. The filming will take place in several locations, including Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and Iceland. However, with the Coronavirus crisis impacting several international productions, it is to see if it would be safe enough to start filming. The third Spider-Man film stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. It is to see if director Jon Watts returns to helm the project. Marvel Studios and Sony are eyeing a release date of July 16, 2021.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Spider Man 3: Tom Holland reveals he knows all the secrets about the film; Says ‘I know how to not spoil it’

Credits :We Got This CoveredComicbook.com

