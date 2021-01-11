Spider Man 3: Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch to appear in Tom Holland starrer?

As we wait for makers of Spider-Man 3 to share more information about the movie, rumour has it that Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch could appear in the movie.

Tom Holland will be reprising his role as the Spider-Man in the Spider-Man 3. The actor has already begun filming for the role. He has shared a few photos and videos from the sets without revealing any spoiler. It has also been revealed that the Marvel movie will see a few familiar faces, including Doctor Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch and Jamie Foxx. Foxx had played Electro in the Andrew Garfield-starring The Amazing Spider-Man 2. It has now been reported that two more familiar faces could appear in the movie.

As reported by We Got This Covered, Marvel insider Daniel Richtman claimed Spider-Man 3 could feature a cameo by Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark. While Scarlet Witch's appearance seems more likely, fans would be thrilled to see RDJ return for a (possibly) final round in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If in a way Scarlet Witch does appear, Spider-Man 3 would connect WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness into multiversal narratives.

However, the chances of Downey Jr appearing seem slim for the actor has time and again informed fans that he was done with the role and the universe. The actor was expected to appear in Spider-Man: Far From Home. While there were references to his character, RDJ wasn't physically present in the movie. Richtman suggests that RDJ could appear in the movie in form of a holographic instead of a live-action one.

While these developments are interesting, we'd suggest you take this with a pinch of salt. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Spider Man 3: Is THIS is the title of Tom Holland starrer's Marvel Cinematic Universe movie?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :We Got This Covered

Share your comment ×