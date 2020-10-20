Spider Man 3: Sony addresses Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield casting rumours in Tom Holland starrer

The latest buzz has fans believing that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could appear in Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3. Here's what Sony has to say.

Over the past few months, there are rumours doing the rounds suggesting that the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel could be the live-action Spider-verse Marvel fans have been waiting for. Sources of multiple international outlets have hinted that the new Tom Holland Spider-Man movie could see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who have previously played the Spider-Man in standalone franchises, in one frame. To top it off, the news of Jamie Foxx reprising his role as Electro from 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in the upcoming Spider-Man movie only fuelled the rumours.

Although the said actors haven't spoken about these rumours, ET Canada reached out to Sony Pictures, who own the rights to the Marvel superhero, regarding the rumours but received a vague response to it. A representative told the international outlet that these "rumoured castings are not confirmed." The statement did not confirm or deny approaching the two actors for the movie leaving the door open for the union to happen.

While we await more clarity on the casting, The Hollywood Reporter had recently confirmed that Benedict Cumberbatch will appear in the movie. The actor will reprise his role as Doctor Strange in the third movie of the franchise. The actor will be filming for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness but it isn't clear when and where the British star will film his portions for the Spider-Man movie.

