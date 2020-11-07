Spider Man 3: Timothée Chalamet can't stop laughing over Tom Holland wearing 'two masks' in Spidey's costume

Tom Holland took to his Instagram page to treat fans with a set photo from Spider-Man 3 in which he's seen in his Spidey costume along with a face mask. In the comments section, Timothée Chalamet was left in splits.

2020 has been a barren year for MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans as Black Widow and Eternals, which were supposed to already have been released by now, got pushed back to 2021 instead owing to the coronavirus pandemic. For some good news, Tom Holland has kickstarted shoot for Spider-Man 3 in Georgia, Atlanta and is treating fans with fun on-set photos of himself while in costume on social media.

A few hours back, taking to his Instagram page which boasts of 38.2 million followers, Holland shared a snap of himself decked in Spidey's iconic red and blue costume while striking the trademark pose. However, a major change was noticed as Tom also had a face mask on adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols while on set. The 24-year-old actor couldn't help but use a Spider-Man pun in his caption as he wrote, "Wear a mask, I’m wearing two..."

Check out Tom Holland's hilarious 'two masks' IG post from the sets of Spider-Man 3 below:

In the comments section, one celebrity who just couldn't stop laughing over Tom's witty post was Dune star Timothée Chalamet, who commented with two laughing out loud emoticons. Timothée's reaction was basically all of us as we too were left in splits over Holland's British humour.

Also starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, Spider-Man 3 is being helmed by Jon Watts and is slated to release on December 17, 2021.

