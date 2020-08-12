  1. Home
Spider Man 3: Is THIS is the title of Tom Holland starrer's Marvel Cinematic Universe movie?

It was reported that Spider-Man 3 could resume filming in September. While fans await the confirmation, the title of the Tom Holland starrer seems to have found its way online.
Back in 2018, when fans learned that Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel was titled Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige explained that the element of "home" in the title had numerous meanings. We eventually watched it play out last summer. A recent report now points out that the third Spider-Man movie could also feature the word home but in a different context. Murphy's Multiverse puts the spotlight on a few "evidence" that hints that at the title of Spider-Man 3. 

The outlet speculates that the Spider-Man 3 movie could possibly be titled "Spider-Man: Homesick." The outlet pointed out that Esquire and Maxim have listed Spider-Man 3 as "Spider-Man: Homesick" on their respective sites. If that wasn't enough evidence to convince fans about the title, the website did some more digging and discovered that the set construction and prep work for the film has begun in Atlanta. The work is also being referred to as Homesick. 

Do you think Spider-Man: Homesick could be the title? Let us know your theories in the comments below. 

We'll have to wait for Marvel and Sony to confirm the title. However, this isn't the first time that the title of an MCU movie has casually slipped into the dark web. In the past, Avengers: Endgame's title hit the internet courtesy the composer's resume. Meanwhile, last month Screen Rant reported that Spider-Man 3 is eyeing resuming filming in September. The talent grid listed Spider-Man 3 for September 2020. However, Sony informed the publication that no specific date has been confirmed. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

