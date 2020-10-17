Spider Man 3: Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch starrer's first look to be out in THIS month

Sony Pictures Executive Marketing Director Camila Pacheco has confirmed when the first look of Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch's film Spider-Man 3 will be out.

Spider-Man 3 is shaping up to be a really fun film to look forward to with Tom Holland reprising his role as Peter Parker while joining him will be Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei. Recently, it was revealed that Jamie Foxx will be playing his The Amazing Spider-Man 2 character Electro once again in the upcoming Jon Watts film while playing Parker's mentor this time, instead of Robert Downey Jr., will be Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

As per Murphy's Multiverse, Sony Pictures revealed during ExpoCine 2020 in Brazil as to when we can expect the first look at Spider-Man 3. Camila Pacheco, who is the Executive Marketing Director of Sony Pictures Entertainment, revealed to the audience present that the first look at the third instalment of the Spider-Man franchise will be out in December 2020. Moreover, the Spider-Man 3 team has already kickstarted production in the US. Pacheco alternated between the words "preview" and "teaser trailer" for Spider-Man 3.

Moreover, Camila also reassured that Spider-Man 3 will indeed be releasing on December 16, 2021.

Speaking of Benedict, the actor will first shoot for Spider-Man 3 and then shift gears to work on another highly-anticipated MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is being directed by Sam Raimi and also stars Elizabeth Olsen. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is slated to release on March 25, 2022.

