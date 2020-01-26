Spider Man 3: Tom Holland batting for THIS Avengers: Endgame actor to appear in Far From Home sequel?

Spider-Man 3 is all set to go on floors this year. While it is obvious that Tom Holland would reprise the role of Peter Parker and don the Spider-Man suit for the third time in the franchise, Sony and Marvel Studios have been tight-lipped about the other cast appearing in the movie. However, a new update reveals that Holland has already picked an Avenger he wants to team up in the new Spider-Man movie. As per a new report, the British actor wants Spider-Man to team up with Ant-Man in the movie.

The superhero, played by Paul Rudd, has appeared in a few Marvel Cinematic Universe movies which include Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War, apart from his own Ant-Man franchise. Now, We Got This Covered reports that Holland wants Rudd suited up and help him in Spider-Man 3. The insider reveals that Holland is a huge Rudd fan and he wants to work with the star.

If you remember, Scott Lang and Peter Parker did not get a chance to share the screen much in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. If Marvel Studios and Sony do comprehend, it would be an interesting crossover to watch. However, it is to note that it is merely Holland's wish. The production houses haven't stated or teased any crossover as such.

Meanwhile, Holland is busy with the making of Cherry. He has reunited with Avengers: Endgame director Russo Brothers. The actor sports a new look in the movie. Check out a few pictures below:

