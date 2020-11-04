  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Spider Man 3: Tom Holland dances in the Spider Man suit on the sets of the superhero movie; See VIDEO

Spider-Man 3 filming is underway. While fans wait for the official title, Tom Holland shares a video of dancing wearing the superhero suit on the sets.
8863 reads Mumbai
Tom Holland dances in the Spider-Man suit on Spider-Man 3 setsSpider Man 3: Tom Holland dances in the Spider Man suit on the sets of the superhero movie; See VIDEO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tom Holland is officially back in the Spider-Man suit and we are as excited as he is! The British actor has made his way to Atlanta for the filming of Spider-Man 3. Just a few days ago, he shared a video on his Instagram Stories to announce his arrival and confirmed that he starting to shoot for the upcoming movie. Now, the actor teased the third movie in the franchise by sharing a boomerang video wearing the iconic superhero suit. 

The video sees the actor stand on an elevated platform while a crew member prepares adjusts the floor a little. Although a short clip, Holland was seen in a groovy mood as he lifted his hands in the air and moved his upper body. Where can we apply to be the crew member in the video and catch the dance up close and personal? 

While we figure that out, you can check out the clip below: 

A few days ago, Holland poked fun at his title leak scandal from the past via his Instagram Stories. The actor shared a clip of himself announcing that he was sitting down to read through the script of Spider-Man 3. Unlike last time, this time around he was extremely careful about not leaking any spoiler. He got so careful that he dropped the device on which the script. 

While we hope he manages to pull off Spider-Man 3 without revealing any spoilers, we have also begun counting down to the release of the movie. For the unversed, Spider-Man 3 is set to hit the theatres on December 17, 2021.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Spider Man 3: Is THIS is the title of Tom Holland starrer's Marvel Cinematic Universe movie?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
VIDEO: Tom Holland thrilled to start Spider Man 3 filming as he arrives in Atlanta for the shoot
Spider Man 3: Sony addresses Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield casting rumours in Tom Holland starrer
Spider-Man 3 filming reportedly DELAYED; Tom Holland will don superhero suit in first half of 2021
Spider Man 3: Is THIS is the title of Tom Holland starrer's Marvel Cinematic Universe movie?
Spider Man 3: Robert Downey Jr to reprise Iron Man for an extraordinary cameo in Tom Holland starrer?
Spider Man 3: Tom Holland reveals he knows all the secrets about the film; Says ‘I know how to not spoil it’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement