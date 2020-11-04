Spider Man 3: Tom Holland dances in the Spider Man suit on the sets of the superhero movie; See VIDEO

Spider-Man 3 filming is underway. While fans wait for the official title, Tom Holland shares a video of dancing wearing the superhero suit on the sets.

Tom Holland is officially back in the Spider-Man suit and we are as excited as he is! The British actor has made his way to Atlanta for the filming of Spider-Man 3. Just a few days ago, he shared a video on his Instagram Stories to announce his arrival and confirmed that he starting to shoot for the upcoming movie. Now, the actor teased the third movie in the franchise by sharing a boomerang video wearing the iconic superhero suit.

The video sees the actor stand on an elevated platform while a crew member prepares adjusts the floor a little. Although a short clip, Holland was seen in a groovy mood as he lifted his hands in the air and moved his upper body. Where can we apply to be the crew member in the video and catch the dance up close and personal?

While we figure that out, you can check out the clip below:

Tom Holland via Instagram Stories! pic.twitter.com/korCMoRQSQ — Tom Holland Brasil (@tomhollandbr) November 3, 2020

A few days ago, Holland poked fun at his title leak scandal from the past via his Instagram Stories. The actor shared a clip of himself announcing that he was sitting down to read through the script of Spider-Man 3. Unlike last time, this time around he was extremely careful about not leaking any spoiler. He got so careful that he dropped the device on which the script.

While we hope he manages to pull off Spider-Man 3 without revealing any spoilers, we have also begun counting down to the release of the movie. For the unversed, Spider-Man 3 is set to hit the theatres on December 17, 2021.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Spider Man 3: Is THIS is the title of Tom Holland starrer's Marvel Cinematic Universe movie?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×