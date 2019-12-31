Spider Man 3: Tom Holland to start filming for Spider Man: Far From Home sequel on THIS date

After Tom Holland wraps his non-MCU movie with Avengers: Endgame directors, he will don the Spider-Man suit for Spider-Man 3.

He might be filming with the Avengers: Endgame directors for a non-Marvel Cinematic Universe movie but Tom Holland will soon don the Spider-Man suit for Spider-Man 3. The British actor has been filming for Cherry in the US. While we saw him shave his head off for the role, the actor is expected to grow his locks back just in time for Spider-Man 3. As per a Deadline report, Marvel Studios and Sony would be diving into the filming of Spider-Man 3 next summer.

The previous Spider-Man movies starring Holland in the lead saw the actor don the suit a little over a year before its release. Spider-Man: Homecoming began filming in June 2016 with the release date set in July 2017. Spider-Man: Far From Home began filming in July of 2018 for a July 2019 release. While no release date is set, based on this, Spider-Man would continue its summer release date.

The update on Spider-Man 3 comes months after Disney and Sony parted ways for a brief period leaving the superhero outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4. However, Holland played a catalyst in bringing back the superhero to MCU. During a conversation with Us Weekly, Disney's Bob Iger revealed Holland begged him to fix things with Sony and Disney. "I couldn’t tell if he was drunk, but I called him because I knew that he was upset and he wanted to talk to me about the status of Spider-Man. And at the time that I called him, he was at a pub in, I think, London with his family, and he said, ‘If it’s noisy, I just stepped out of a pub,’” he explained.

"I didn’t really make that connection until I read recently that he said he was a little bit drunk. But he was perfectly nice on the phone. We had a good conversation," he added.

