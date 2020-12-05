Spider Man 3: Zendaya dodges questions about the awaited movie; REVEALS she’s in Atlanta to film a Marvel film

Zendaya recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and dodged questions her much-anticipated film Spider-Man 3. Scroll down to see what she said.

Everyone is trying to learn more about the upcoming third Spider-Man movie and Zendaya was just grilled about some of the rumors during her latest interview! The 24-year-old Emmy-winning actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night (December 3) to promote the new episode of her HBO series Euphoria. Zendaya did confirm that she is currently in Atlanta to film the upcoming Marvel movie, but she wouldn’t give away anything else.

“Is it called Spider-Man 3 because there are three Spider-Men in the movie,” Jimmy asked her. She replied, “I can neither confirm or deny. You might have heard the rumors that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are set to reprise their roles as Peter Parker alongside Tom Holland in the new movie. Jimmy also tried to find out if she had Thanksgiving dinner with the other Spider-Man guys, including Tobey and Andrew, but Zendaya didn’t reveal much.

You can see the full interview below:

If you missed it, recently, it was revealed that Jamie Foxx will be playing his The Amazing Spider-Man 2 character Electro once again in the upcoming Jon Watts film while playing Parker's mentor this time, instead of Robert Downey Jr., will be Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. As per Murphy's Multiverse, Sony Pictures revealed during ExpoCine 2020 in Brazil as to when we can expect the first look at Spider-Man 3. Camila Pacheco, who is the Executive Marketing Director of Sony Pictures Entertainment, revealed to the audience present that the first look at the third instalment of the Spider-Man franchise will be out in December 2020. Moreover, the Spider-Man 3 team has already kickstarted production in the US. Pacheco alternated between the words "preview" and "teaser trailer" for Spider-Man 3.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man 3: Is THIS is the title of Tom Holland starrer's Marvel Cinematic Universe movie?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×