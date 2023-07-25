Spider-Man 4: Does Sam Raimi have plans to return to film franchise with Tobey Maguire? Here's what we know

Spider-Man has been one of the most popular superheroes of all time and the Spider-Man film franchise has grown from strength to strength with each new addition. The animated SpiderVerse version, Andrew Garfield's duology The Amazing Spider-Man, Tom Holland's successful Spider-Man trilogy, or the original Spider-Man films starring Tobey Maguire: all of them have seen massive success and positive response at different points in time.

Thomas Haden Church, who has played Flint Marko in two Spider-Man films, reveals that Spider-man 4 might not be a far-fetched dream as there have been rumors director Sam Raimi could return to make Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire. Here's what he said.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland opens up about 'Spider-Man stuff' with Andrew Garfield-Tobey Maguire in 'Spider-Boys' group chat

Will Sam Raimi make Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire?

"There's always been some kind of... I've heard rumors... that Sam Raimi was going to do another [Spider-Man movie] with Tobey [Maguire] and if that happens, I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo," the actor told Comic Book. Church, who has been a part of Spider-Man 3 and Spider-Man: No Way Home, would love to be a part of another film whenever it happens. Fans would surely love to see Spider-Man with Maguire.

Previously, there have been several reports of pre-production, cancellation, and delay when it came to Spider-Man 4 with Sam Raimi but nothing concrete eventually came up. But after working on a film like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Raimi had previously revealed that he'd be open to anything. The filmmaker said he was open to all possibilities and his love for the leading pair Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst is no secret either.

"I've come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups. I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don't really have a story or a plan. I don't know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don't know what their thoughts are about that. I haven't really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful," Raimi told Fandango last year sparking hope among fans.

Tom Holland and Zendaya's upcoming Spider-Man 4

'Even if it wasn't a Spider-Man movie, I'd love to work with Tobey again, in a different role," he added. Meanwhile, a fourth Spider-Man film is actively in development with Tom Holland and Zendaya, after their trilogy of films namely the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming, the 2019 film Spider-Man: Far From Home, and the 2021 film Spider-Man No Way Home.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why is Tom Holland facing backlash for controversial scene in The Crowded Room? Trolls say, 'Not my Spiderman'