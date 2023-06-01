Spider-Man 4 starring Tom Holland and Zendaya gets promising update from producer Amy Pascal; DEETS here

As Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is all scheduled to hit theaters this weekend, the producers gave fans a promising update on Spider-Man 4. There is no doubt that the fourth installment of the Spider-Man movie is going to be a hit!

Producer Amy Pascal gave a promising update about Spider-Man 4 ranging from cast members to the predicted release date. Here’s what she has to say.

Amy Pascal on Spider-Man 4

During a recent interview with Variety, producer Amy Pascal confirmed that on and off screen couple Tom Holland and Zendaya will be reuniting for the upcoming installment of Spider-Man. She told Variety, “Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are.”

However, fans might need to wait longer for the release of Spider-Man 4 starring Tom Holland and Zendaya as the production of this movie has been halted because of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. Amy Pascal told Variety, “We're in the process, but the writers’ strike, nobody is working during the strike. We're all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we'll get started.”

The writers’ strike, which began on May 2, 2023, has delayed the production of several television shows and movies including Hacks, Abbott Elementary, and Stranger Things.

MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home

The previous installment of MCU’s Spider-Man was released in 2021. Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland as titular superhero and Zendaya as MJ was the third installment. During an interview with E! News at that time, Zendaya said that they had "so much fun" while filming the movie but they didn’t know if they are going to do another installment of the Spider-Man movie.

Zendaya said, “Is it just gonna be three and done? Like, kind of normally you do three movies and that's pretty much it.”

