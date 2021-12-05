Spider Man: Across the Spider Verse Trailer: Miles Morales lands in India as he swings through the multiverse

Miles Morales is back in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part 1) and this time, the Brooklyn boy has landed in India while swinging through the multiverse! Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) can also be seen in the brand new trailer, who makes sure that the "grounded" Morales wears his Spidey suit again and sets out to fight more powerful villains.

With the last movie, the makers included the concept of different Spider-Men around the multiverse. In the trailer, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) has been attacked by Miguel O'Hara, or Spider-Man 2099. Judging by the background sounds and words written in Hindi, the clip makes it very clear that Morales comes to an Indian city, however, this could also mean we can witness Pavitr Prabhakar in the movie!

While the trailer doesn't give away the plot entirely, the visuals definitely pique one's interest as the stylish animation coupled with the stunning scenes makes the 2 minutes 27 seconds trailer absolutely jaw-dropping. It would be interesting to note whether the movie successfully merges all the Spidey-verses and creates a compelling case for a Spider-Man reunion!

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, the film stars Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld and Oscar Isaac. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is slated to release on October 22. Are you excited to witness Miles Morales' epic adventures? Share your opinions about the trailer in the comments below.

Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is scheduled to release on December 16 in India.

