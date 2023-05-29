Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cast: List of actors and characters they play

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to dominate the superhero film industry, Sony Pictures has made its mark with the Spider-Man franchise. Among its notable successes is the groundbreaking animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which received an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2018. Now, fans eagerly anticipate the sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which promises to expand the multiverse and introduce new dimensions and characters.

Character Guide

Miles Morales / Spider-Man - Shameik Moore:

Miles Morales, the main protagonist, is a fan-favorite character who made his debut in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He possesses unique spider-like abilities and takes on the mantle of Spider-Man in his universe.

Gwen Stacy / Spider-Gwen - Hailee Steinfeld:

Gwen Stacy, also known as Spider-Gwen, is a skilled and powerful Spider-Woman from an alternate universe. She returns in the sequel and plays a crucial role in Miles' journey.

Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man - Jake Johnson:

Peter B. Parker is an older, jaded version of Spider-Man who mentors Miles in the first film. He returns to join Miles and the team of Spider-People in their inter-dimensional adventures.

Spider-Man 2099 / Miguel O'Hara - Oscar Isaac:

Spider-Man 2099, also known as Miguel O'Hara, hails from a technologically advanced future. Oscar Isaac portrays this character which plays a significant role in the sequel's storyline.

The Spot - Jason Schwartzman:

The Spot is a lesser-known villain in the Spider-Man comics. In the film, he possesses the ability to seamlessly access the multiverse, making him a formidable adversary for Miles and the other Spider-People.

Jefferson Davis - Brian Tyree Henry:

Jefferson Davis is Miles' father, a supportive figure who plays a role in shaping Miles' journey as Spider-Man.

Rio Morales - Luna Lauren Velez:

Rio Morales is Miles' mother, offering emotional support and grounding him in his dual life as a superhero.

Spider-Woman - Issa Rae:

Spider-Woman, also known as Jessica Drew, is a popular character from the Spider-Man comics. Issa Rae joins the cast to portray this intriguing addition to the Spider-Team.

Spider-Punk - Daniel Kaluuya:

Spider-Punk, a version of Spider-Man from an alternate universe, is portrayed by Daniel Kaluuya. His punk-inspired costume and rebellious attitude make him an exciting addition to the team.

Vulture - Jorma Taccone:

Jorma Taccone portrays the Vulture, a classic Spider-Man villain known for his wings and criminal activities.

George Stacy - Shea Whigham:

George Stacy is Gwen Stacy's father, a key character in the Spider-Man mythology, who adds depth and conflict to the story.

Principal - Rachel Dratch:

Rachel Dratch plays the role of Miles' school principal, adding comedic elements to the film.

Plot and villain

The sequel follows Miles Morales as he teams up with Gwen Stacy and a new group of inter-dimensional Spider-People to confront a powerful villain. The primary antagonist is revealed to be The Spot, a lesser-known character with the ability to access the multiverse seamlessly. The film features an ambitious storyline across six universes and a staggering total of 240 characters.

Release details

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set for a theatrical release and will be the longest Hollywood-made animated movie to date, with a runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes. Initially scheduled for April 2022, the film experienced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The current release date is June 2, 2023, with a follow-up film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, planned for March 29, 2024.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse promises to deliver another visually stunning and emotionally captivating adventure for Miles Morales and his team of inter-dimensional Spider-People. With its ambitious multiverse concept, a vast array of characters, and the creative talent involved, the film has generated high anticipation among fans.

