Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Does the animated superhero sequel have a post-credits scene?

Animated superhero film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is all set to release in theatres on June 2, 2023, and Marvel fans are evidently very excited to tick it off their to-watch list. Post-credits scenes have been an important aspect of most Marvel movies, thus netizens have been wondering if the soon-to-be-released film has any end credits that might give away potential hints or easter eggs. Continue reading to know more details about the same.

Does Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have a post-credits scene?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse chronicles the life of Miles Morales and his journey as the popular superhero Spiderman. Voiced by Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld, the film is a sequel to the 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The fans have been curious to know if the film has a post-credits scene that sets up the next film or the spin-off.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's post-credits scene featured Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099, parodying the viral Spiderman Internet meme. Surprisingly, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, has no post-credits scenes. This decision has led to the film teasing nothing about the third film in the animated franchise trilogy, much to the disappointment of fans.

The timeline of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set a year after the events of the first film. Its official description reads, "Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero."

More about the Spider-Verse

The sequel film is projected to have a box office opening of around $80-90 million in its opening weekend. Hailee Steinfeld, who voices Gwen Stacy in the film told MySa, "I don't know that I've been a part of something that has resonated with as many people around the world like this has. It's so diverse. It's so special, obviously, in its messaging. There are so many elements of this film that have touched people around the world. It's introduced me to people in parts of the world that I didn't even know my name existed in."

Shameik Moore who voices Miles Morales said, "This time around, it's been nice to embrace my mask; to own it [and] know my strengths, weaknesses, and curiosities. Miles is a part of me." The next film titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is slated to be released on March 29, 2024, and a female-oriented spin-off film in the franchise is also in development. A manga spin-off titled Spider-Man: Octopus Girl was also announced in May this year.

