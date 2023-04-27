Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Fans go frenzy over "Spider Cat" in new poster

The 2018 film ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ blew everyone's mind with its amazing animation, characters, and humour. The movie earned 384.3 million dollars worldwide against a budget of 90 million dollars. Not only that, it won the “Best Animated Feature” at the 91st Oscars Award.

After six years, the much-awaited sequel of the 2018 flick is set to hit the theaters on June 2, 2023. Marvel recently unveiled an international poster for the film. A new teaser image from 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' shows the highly-anticipated sequel's heroes and villains engaged in a fierce battle.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s new poster

The poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse showcases a maskless Miles Morales and a slew of other characters from other universes. The 2018 film, which was a major critical success, focused on different versions of Spider-Man from different universes, such as Noir Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen. A few other variants to expect from the upcoming sequel are Spider-Woman, Spider-Man Unlimited, Spider-Man Manga, and Amazing Bag-Man.

Fans recognised Spider-Cat, possibly a different form of the popular superhero from another universe, among other things in this curious poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Here’s how fans are reacting to Spider-Man: Across the spider-verse’s poster:

The spider-verse’s poster has created quite a buzz on social media as many fans go berserk over “Spider cat”. One user commented, “This is going to be the greatest movie of all time”. A second commented, this is the greatest "new look" ever no joke. Another person commented, “This already looks like a masterpiece bruh” Lastly, a fan commented, "This movie's going to be cinema at its fineness.”

