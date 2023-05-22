Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse finally gets a rating; All you need to know about the upcoming movie

Marvel fans are pumped to witness Miles Morales’ story after being introduced to the character in the 2018 Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse. Each action-packed trailer has managed to raise the anticipation of fans for the upcoming movie. Ahead of its release in June, Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse has received an official PG rating.

Does Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse have a PG rating?

Sony Pictures Animation has announced the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) rating for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It states that the film will be "PG for frenetic sequences of animated action violence, some language and thematic elements." The rating is almost the same as the first Into the Spider-Verse movie, except that the first part was rated "mild" language, and the upcoming movie is rated as "some" language.

Even after the movie has been rated, an F-bomb is out of the picture. In the original film, the characters did notably curse, but not an alarming amount of times; Miles says "crap" once, Fisk says "hell" one time, and Aunt May utters a "damn." But fans would not find it surprising if Miguel O’Hara were to throw in “damn” or “hell” a few times in the movie to show how distinct he is from the other Spideys. It would not be too out of character for the Spider-Man 2099, who is not hesitant to kill in the comics.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse to release in 1800 screens, in 10 different languages India-wide

Marvel introduces Pavitr Prabhakar

The chirpy Spider-man from India has brought diversity along with some much-needed spice into the Spider-Verse. A clip introducing Pavitr Prabhakar has fans excited to meet this new spidey who radiates Peter Parker energy tenfold. The clip shows Pavitr how effortless he makes being a superhero look as he says, “Being Spiderman is easy.”

Pavitr shows Miles and Gwen the city of Mumbai while very evidently pointing out the heavy traffic in it. The clip concludes as Pavitr gives the Americans a slang lesson; when Miles says he loves “chai tea,” the Indian Spiderman corrects him saying, “Chai means tea, you’re saying tea tea.”

Advertisement

Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to release in theatres on June 2, 2023.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Fans go frenzy over "Spider Cat" in new poster