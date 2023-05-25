Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse First Reactions Out: Sequel touted as an ‘actual work of art’

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. The much-awaited sequel to the 2018 movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will hit theatres on June 2. While the release is a week away, the first reactions to the action-adventure animated film are already in and they look quite exciting. Read on to find out more.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse First Reactions

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse featuring Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/ Spider-Man, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/ Spider-Woman, and Jason Schwartzman as supervillain Spot, has impressed its first viewers as journalists and critics have only good things to say about the film. Sean O’Connell, the managing editor of CinemaBlend described the film as ‘an actual work of art’. THR writer Brian Davids expressed that the movie “darker and sadder” than what he expected, but also calls it ‘necessary’. He also praises Hailee Steinfeld’s performance as Gwen. Continuing further, Uproxx writer Mike Ryan tweeted that the sequel is “not surprisingly terrific”. Scroll below to take a look at these tweets.

More about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

It should be noted that the upcoming movie is the second in the Spider-Verse trilogy and follows the Spider-Verse movie that came out in 2018. The official synopsis of the second movie in the Spider-Verse series reads, “Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will release on June 2, 2023.

The third film in the trilogy has already been announced and it is called Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and it will hit theatres on March 29, 2024.

