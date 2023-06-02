Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse: Here is sequel’s full soundtrack

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse released in theaters this week and since then has received exceptional reviews from audience and critics. The first reactions of the movie even suggested that it is even better than the 2018’s Into The Spider-Verse, which was applauded for the unique animation style, plot, and music.

The first movie’s soundtrack included contemporary songs from artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Jaden Smith, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Lil Wayne, and more. And now Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse has returned with a solid soundtrack. Here’s every song included in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’s soundtrack.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack

Here are the songs which are officially confirmed to be part of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’s soundtrack, with others set to be announced later:

Hummingbird (Metro Boomin x James Blake)

Link Up (Metro Boomin ft. Don Toliver & Tolan)

Self Love (Metro Boomin x Coi Leray)

For Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Shameik Moore reprises his voice role as Miles Morales. The other returning cast members include Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Oscar Issac, and Luna Lauren Velez. The new cast members include Issa Rae, Jason Schwartzman, Daniel Kaluuya, Rachel Dratch, Greta Lee, and Jorma Taccone.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’s plot

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , Miles Morales returns to the next chapter of the Spider-Verse saga . The plot revolves around Miles Morales going on an adventure with Spider-Woman or Gwen Stacy across the multiverse. There Miles meets a new team of Spider-People, also known as Spider-Society, which is led by Miguel O’Hara or Spider-Man 2099. However, Miles comes into conflict with them over strategy to handle new threat. How will Miles and his team face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever seen?

The third movie of this Spider-Man saga titled Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse is all set to be released in March 2024.

