Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse: Is Andy Samberg joining the cast? Here's what we know

Brooklyn Nine-Nine famed Andy Samberg, who was the heartbeat of the series due to which it became one of the trending and favorite series of many viewers. And it goes without saying that if it were not for Andy Samberg, the series would have an empty void that only he had the potential to fill as its lead actor.

Considering Samberg's addition to the cast, he is likely to have joined the voice cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the highly anticipated sequel to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Sneak-Peek on who will be seen in the Spider-Man sequel

Jorma Taccone, a member of Samberg's comedy/music combo The Lonely Island, joined Across the Spider-Verse in June, according to Sony Pictures Animation. Taccone plays a Renaissance-themed version of the famous Spider-Man villain Adrian Toomes/Vulture.

However, The Lonely Island star has now revealed on Instagram that Samberg will be appearing in the film alongside Taccone. Having said that, Samberg's position in Across the Spider-Verse is being kept under wraps for the time being.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cast details

Across the Spider-Verse is set to hit cinemas on June 2nd. Here are the cast details for the show:

Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Spider-Man Steinfeld Jake Johnson as Gwen Stacy, Spider-Woman Oscar Isaac as Peter B. Parker, Spider-Man Miguel O'Hara, Spider-Man 2099

In the sequel, Samberg and Taccone are joined by a number of newbies, including Issa Rae. Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni as Pavitr Prabhakar, who will be showcased as Spider-Man from India, and Jason Schwartzman as the main villain

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer OUT; Know about the 5 key takeaways of this spectacular multiverse

Summary Overview of Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse

According to the official synopsis, Miles Morales is back for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the latest installment of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse series. The full-time, local Spider-Man from Brooklyn is launched across the Multiverse after reconnecting with Gwen Stacy. There, he encounters a group of Spider-People entrusted with protecting the multiverse's survival.

Miles is forced to rethink what it means to be a hero in order to save the ones he loves most when the heroes disagree on how to handle a new threat and find themselves pitted against

the other spiders. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which will hit cinemas on March 29, 2024, will come after Across the Spider-Verse.

Advertisement

When will it be available to watch, and where?

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits cinemas on June 2nd.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse New Trailer Out: Miles Morales escapes from Spider-People across universes